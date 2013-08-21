Car hits fire hydrant, shooting water 30 feet into the air - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car hits fire hydrant, shooting water 30 feet into the air

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thousands of gallons of water spew on to a Kearny Mesa street after a car sheered off a fire hydrant.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Ruffner Road near Balboa Avenue. Water was shooting as high as 30 feet in the air.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the water shut off.

No injuries were reported.

