High honors for San Diegan at Concours d'Elegance - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

High honors for San Diegan at Concours d'Elegance

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A La Jolla man has received a very prestigious honor at a very prestigious car show.

Against all odds, Richard Adams' 1930 Bugatti blew past the competition at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to win a Best in Class award.

In this Your Stories video report, Shawn Styles was there, and he caught up with the car's proud owner.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.