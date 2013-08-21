Kennedy, Alonso lead Padres over Pirates 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Ian Kennedy pitched seven strong innings, combining with two relievers on a four-hitter, and Yonder Alonso drove in two runs as the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Kennedy, who played at Southern Cal, outpitched Gerrit Cole, who pitched at UCLA before the Pirates made him the first pick overall in the June 2011 draft.

Kennedy (5-9) won for the second time in four starts since being obtained from the NL West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31. He held Pittsburgh to four hits, struck out eight and walked three.

Luke Gregerson pitched the eighth and Huston Street worked the ninth for his 24th save in 25 chances.

Cole (6-6) allowed two runs and 10 hits in six innings, struck out five and walked none.

