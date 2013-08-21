Happy homecoming for sailors aboard USS Albuquerque - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Happy homecoming for sailors aboard USS Albuquerque

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They've been out at sea for seven months, but on Wednesday the crew of the USS Albuquerque finally made it home to their friends and families.

There were a number of homecomings, but each one had their own special story.

Watch the News 8 video story for more.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.