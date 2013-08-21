Two-millionth white sea bass released into the wild

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute is celebrating the release of its two-millionth white sea bass into the wild.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Mission Bay.

Since the 1980s, the institute's ocean fish hatchery has tagged and released white sea bass to restock the fish population off the coast of Southern California.

"The program is working. There's a tremendous amount of… a number of recreational fishermen out there enjoying it, and what a great resource to have brought back to Southern California," Catalina Sea Bass Fund Chair Packy Offield said.

Recently, researchers say they discovered the frequency of the tracking devices on the released white sea bass was leading hungry seals right to the fish.

That frequency has since been changed.