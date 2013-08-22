Earthquake hits near border of Riverside County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Earthquake hits near border of Riverside County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A mild earthquake struck San Diego County early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit about 6:30 a.m. and was centered three miles northeast of Rainbow, just off Interstate 15 near the Riverside County border.

There are no reports of damage

