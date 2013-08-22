Detectives investigating possible gang-related shooting in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 40s was hospitalized Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds suffered in an apparent gang-related attack in southeastern San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood, police said.

The man was shot three times in the back and once in the hand in the 400 block of Milbrae Street shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

Paramedics took him to a local trauma center, he said in a statement, adding none of the wounds were life-threatening.

He was shot with a handgun by one of two men who approached on foot and ran away following the gunfire, Stafford said. Gang detectives were investigating.