Detectives investigating possible gang-related shooting in Mount - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Detectives investigating possible gang-related shooting in Mountain View

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 40s was hospitalized Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds suffered in an apparent gang-related attack in southeastern San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood, police said.

The man was shot three times in the back and once in the hand in the 400 block of Milbrae Street shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

Paramedics took him to a local trauma center, he said in a statement, adding none of the wounds were life-threatening.

He was shot with a handgun by one of two men who approached on foot and ran away following the gunfire, Stafford said. Gang detectives were investigating.

 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.