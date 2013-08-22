CHP cites unsafe lane change in bus crash near LA

This video image provided by KABC-TV shows rescue officials working the scene of an accident where a tour bus, left, crashed and turned over injuring multiple passengers Thursday Aug. 22, 2013 in Los Angeles. (AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a tour bus carrying gamblers to an Indian casino east of Los Angeles made an unsafe lane change, causing a crash that injured more than 50 people on board.

The bus struck a car to its left, overcorrected to the right, and ultimately went through a chain-link fence off the side of Interstate 210 around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The bus came to rest on its side down a dirt embankment between the freeway and railroad tracks in Irwindale, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Fifty-two people, mostly elderly, were hurt in the rollover with minor injuries.

The CHP says that at least one passenger reported wearing a seatbelt, which might help account for the lack of life-threatening injuries.

THIS IS A STORY UPDATE. For an earlier story, read below.





DUARTE, Calif. (AP) — A tour bus overturned along a Southern California freeway on Thursday, causing multiple injuries and stalling traffic for miles as helicopters and ambulances converged to take away the victims.

The bus overturned onto the shoulder of the eastbound Interstate 210 at around 10 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Ed Jacobs said.

There were multiple people injured, Jacobs said, although he did not have details.

About 30 to 35 people were aboard the bus, CHP Lt. Mark Garrett told KTTV-TV.

Most of the injuries were not considered life-threatening, he added.

TV news reports showed several people strapped to gurneys and being carried away. News reports said at least four trauma patients were taken to hospitals but neither Jacobs nor Los Angeles County fire officials could immediately provide any details about the injured.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's helicopter landed on the freeway. Firefighters laid out red, yellow and green tarps on the side of the road to evaluate the injured by severity.

The white bus, with all of its front windows knocked out, lay on its right side near some train tracks off the freeway shoulder.

The crash site in eastern Los Angeles County is a commonly used route to inland valleys and the desert. It is a frequently used route between the San Gabriel Valley for "gamblers' specials" that bus tourists to desert casinos and Las Vegas.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.