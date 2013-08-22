Fely: Little sweetheart

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 9 years

Sex: Male

Colors: Black/White

Adoption Fee: $25

Animal ID: 5317

Fely is a kitty whose tale's from s'way back, and it's quite a story – best fix up a snack.

When he first arrived he was but a year old, with a spring in his step and good looks to behold.

He said that he'd work for a meal and a drink, then he batted those eyes and he gave us a wink.

Well what could we do when we heard this request?

First we hemmed & we hawesd, and then we acquiesced.

Said he, "My name's Fely, and soon you will see, there ain't no cat here that is better than me.

I can handle myself with the greatest of ease.

Few things get me frazzled– nope, not even fleas!

If a dog comes around, I ain't scared – not one bit.

Yep, I'm sweet & I'm social, but I also got grit!"

T'was then that we realized Fely just might be

a great choice to help us assess each doggie.

He wanted the job and we needed a cat, now what coulda worked out more perfect than that?

He's been such a help on whom we could depend, but now it's come time to retire our dear friend.

You see, it's been years and he's done his job well, but Fely's getting older (though it's hard to tell)!

And we want him to spend all his goldenest years, in comfort with someone massaging his ears...

Who'll cuddle and cherish this awesome feline who's ever-so special, I daresay divine!

So please come and meet him, we're sure you'll see why, we're head over heels for this cat named Fely.

Fely's adoption fee of $25 includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista! For more information about this lovable gem of a kitty, or if you'd like to meet him, please contact Customer Service at (619) 299-7012 or stop by our Gaines Campus.

Fely is currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.