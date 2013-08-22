Sewer repairs to close I-8 offramp at Texas Street

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City crews plan to begin working Thursday night to repair a sewer line at the off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8 to Texas Street, which will be temporarily closed.

The repair work will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Wednesday, according to the city's Public Utilities Department. Traffic will be detoured away from the area while construction is taking place, but the ramp will be reopened each day.

City officials said every provision would be taken to quickly and efficiently complete the emergency repairs. They asked motorists to use caution while driving near the construction zone, and to use alternate routes.