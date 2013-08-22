Brush fire at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire near the center of Camp Pendleton Thursday.

The non-injury fire in the Whiskey impact area near the center of the North County installation was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to base spokesman Lt. Ryan Finnegan. The acreage blackened by the fire was not immediately available.

Finnegan said the fire was not a threat to personnel or property and would not spread outside the base.

Smoke billowing from the fire was visible in Fallbrook, but communities surrounding the base were not threatened, according to the North County Fire Protection District.