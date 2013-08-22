Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 72-year-old woman was struck by a car while crossing a Kearny Mesa intersection Thursday and suffered a broken hip and leg.

The woman was walking westbound across the intersection of Ronson Road and Cardin Street shortly after 8:30 a.m., when she was struck by a 1995 Nissan sedan that was turning right onto Cardin Street from eastbound Ronson Road, San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Cali said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.