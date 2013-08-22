CrimeFighters Manhunt: Frank Medina

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt for a registered sex offender.

Frank Medina, 28, is wanted for violating parole. His criminal history includes rape, burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon, auto theft and multiple narcotics-related offenses. Medina is known to frequent southern areas of San Diego.

Medina is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.