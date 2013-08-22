Investigators seek jewelry taken from elderly murder victim

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Thursday sought the public's help in locating two rings taken from an 87-year-old woman who was killed in her Golden Hill apartment last month, allegedly by a neighbor's boyfriend, along with information on additional suspects and witnesses.

The body of Blanche Griffin was found at her home in the 2800 block of F Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. on July 10. Investigators determined the woman was killed and several pieces of jewelry and a Dell model 745 desktop computer were missing, according to the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit and Crime Stoppers.

A suspect in Griffin's slaying, Jeff Boswell, also known as Tom Reed, was arrested on Aug. 2 on unrelated charges, police said. Deputy District Attorney Dan Link said the suspect's DNA was found under the victim's fingernails and on her neck.

Boswell pleaded not guilty to murder and a special allegation of murder during a robbery on Aug. 15 and was ordered held without bail.

San Diego police Officer James R. Johnson of Crime Stoppers said that although a suspect was in custody in connection with Griffin's death, investigators were looking for help finding the missing rings. He also asked anyone with information on additional suspects or witnesses in the case to call either police at (619) 531-2293, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.