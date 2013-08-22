SDUSD slammed for handling of adult-to-child bullying

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Unified School District is taking steps to address criticism over how it handles allegations of adult-to-student bullying.

A meeting was held Thursday at district headquarters in University Heights.

The superintendent was joined by concerned parents, local law enforcement and others to talk about the bullying issue.

A grand jury report found more than a dozen parents complained about a teacher at Hardy Elementary who was reportedly abusive to students for years.

"And we're going to look at filling the gap between child protective laws that exist on the books, but that really aren't enforced in reality," said parent Judy Neufeld-Fernandez.

The superintendent says meetings such as this one are a crucial first step to addressing the problem.