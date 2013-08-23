Filner's ex-fiance joins calls for mayor's resignation

LOS ANGELES - Bronwyn Ingram is still unsure how her ex-fiancé, Mayor Bob Filner, became the man embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

"I can't diagnose what it is that caused this change in behavior but I certainly witnessed it," she said Thursday, in an exclusive interview with KCBS in Los Angeles.

She remembers her engagement to Filner falling apart three months before she broke it off.

"I think about April, he seemed to be more difficult to deal with and was having more confrontations with more people, and actually starting to get confrontational with me, which he had never done," she said. "He had never in our relationship been anything less than respectful."

Sitting next to her legal advisor Gloria Allred, she echoed her calls for Filner to resign.

Meanwhile, Allred also blasted any deal between Filner and the city that protects the mayor from paying his own legal fees.

If on Friday the city council were to vote on a resignation deal that agrees to pay those legal fees, Allred would be suddenly going after only taxpayer money in the sexual harassment suit filed against Filner and the city.

"It would be a slap in the face to the mayors many victims to see him get anything from the city of San Diego," she said in her Los Angeles office. "His parting gift should be good riddance instead of a handout."

For Ingram she says she's hoping to end a painful chapter for her, the city, and the at least eighteen accusers.

"I believe there are a great number of women with consistent stories," said Ingram. "I would find it hard to believe that they were all fabricating those stories."