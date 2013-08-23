Shooting investigation involving home intruder - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shooting investigation involving home intruder

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A burglar fired a handgun at a Scripps Ranch man early Friday but no one was hurt, police said.

The shooting in the 11000 block of Olive Knoll Court was reported about 1:40 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

The victim went into his open garage and found the would-be burglar, who ran off after firing one shot at the homeowner from a handgun, Cali said, adding that no one was hurt.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.