Shooting investigation involving home intruder

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A burglar fired a handgun at a Scripps Ranch man early Friday but no one was hurt, police said.

The shooting in the 11000 block of Olive Knoll Court was reported about 1:40 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

The victim went into his open garage and found the would-be burglar, who ran off after firing one shot at the homeowner from a handgun, Cali said, adding that no one was hurt.