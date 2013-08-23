Undercover raid at Lemon Grove strip club

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - An eight-month undercover investigation into drugs and prostitution at a Lemon Grove strip club netted three arrests, with more likely, authorities said Friday.

Detectives made the arrests Thursday night at the Little Darlings Strip Club at 8290 Broadway Avenue, according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Hank Turner.

One employee was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, a second on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and a third in connection with an outstanding arrest warrant, he said in a statement.

According to Turner, the investigation was prompted by a number of community complaints about illegal drug use, drug sales and acts of prostitution at the business.

"Detectives conducted about a dozen undercover operations over the last eight months," Turner said. "Dancers and employees sold and supplied undercover detectives with narcotics or drugs on eight separate occasions. Undercover detectives also witnessed or were solicited for lewd and lascivious acts for money."

Undercover detectives also allegedly saw repeated licensing violations, including the sale of alcohol to undercover detectives without identification.

"The investigation into Little Darlings will continue as detectives examine evidence seized at the location and plan to seek additional arrest warrants for other criminal activities," Turner said, adding that detectives found drugs on the premises, some of it packaged for sale.