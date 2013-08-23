Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast who fatally stabbed older brother sentenced to four years in prison

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A jiu-jitsu enthusiast from Guam who fatally stabbed his Navy officer brother during drunken horseplay in the victim's Mission Valley apartment was sentenced to four years in state prison.

Zachary Castro Tenorio, 22, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter and faced a maximum of 12 years behind bars.

Defense attorney Tom Warwick urged Superior Court Judge Runston Maino to place Zachary Tenorio on probation, while prosecutor Roy Lai argued for seven years behind bars.

Lai said the defendant and the victim were drinking and engaged in horseplay in jiu-jitsu uniforms on Jan. 27, then later changed out of the uniforms. At some point, the defendant got a 6-inch kitchen knife and plunged it into his brother's chest, breaking a rib, perforating a lung and going through the back, Lai said.

Zachary Tenorio didn't call 911 until the next morning, nine hours later, long after Jonathan Tenorio had died, Lai said.

The victim's wife, Christine, said her husband's killing has "ruined my life."

While Zachary will get out of prison after serving his time, "Jake does not get to return home," Christine Tenorio said.

Joseph Tenorio, the father of the victim and the defendant, begged the judge for mercy for Zachary. The father said he lost an older son in a 2003 motorcycle accident and was now in danger of losing two more sons. A fourth boy, 14, still lives with the family in Guam.

"How much more, your honor, can my family take?" the father asked the judge.

Joshua Tenorio, 14, said his older brothers always got along and nothing ever got out of hand.

"I want my brother (Zachary) home, and I want him home now," the tearful teenager told the judge. "I can't stand another day."

Warwick said no one really knows what happened that night, and the judge agreed.

Maino said the force used to kill the victim and the defendant's attempt to distance himself from the crime made a prison sentence warranted.

Jonathan Tenorio, a native of Guam, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., in May 2012 and was assigned to the San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, Navy public affairs Lt. Rick Chernitzer said.