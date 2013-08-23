Recall movement continues until Mayor Filner resigns

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The pending resignation of embattled Mayor Bob Filner wouldn't have happened without the groundswell of San Diegans seeking his ouster, the leader of a recall campaign said Friday.

"Credit goes to the citizens of San Diego who got behind the recall," Mike Pallamary told City News Service. "Signing the recall petition is the only part of the process in which the citizens can express their opinion."

The strength of the recall campaign should serve as a "warning" to other politicians to maintain a high moral bar, said Pallamary, a land-use consultant who started the recall effort after Filner was accused of sexual harassment by numerous women.

He estimated that 25,000 to 30,000 signatures have been gathered since petitions began circulating Sunday. If Filner stayed on as mayor, nearly 102,000 valid signatures would need to be turned into the city clerk's office by Sept. 26 to put a recall on the ballot.

He said the campaign's executive board met Thursday night to discuss the possibility of the mayor's resignation.

"We remain skeptical and we certainly don't trust him," Pallamary said.

He said even if Filner resigns, the petition drive would continue until the City Council schedules a special election for his replacement.

According to the City Charter, the mayor's decision to step down would become official once a letter of resignation is received by the city clerk's office. Such a letter is reportedly in the hands of a retired federal judge who oversaw three days of mediation, but has not been submitted.

Pallamary said Filner has violated the City Charter before and reneged on deals, which is why the signature-gathering will continue.