Car crashes into building in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into an Oceanside business Friday.

Two occupants of the vehicle were initially pinned inside the wreckage following the crash in the 2200 block of El Camino Real near Via Las Rosas about 9:20 a.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Three people were taken to a hospital to be treated, a dispatcher said, but details on their injuries were not immediately available.