SAN DIEGO (AM 760 KFMB) - Mike Slater joined many other San Diegans Friday and spoke during the public comment session at city hall. This before San Diego City Council members voted on the deal reached during three days of mediation between with Mayor Bob Filner, city leaders and lawyers.

Slater told council members, "only a recall can make our city a shining example."

Hear the rest of his comment in the above video.