Kanye West unveils photo of baby on TV's 'Kris'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baby North West has made her television debut.

Kanye West showed a photo Friday of his 2-month-old daughter with Kim Kardashian on Kris Jenner's Fox show, "Kris." The family matriarch also posted an image of her granddaughter on Twitter.

Though cameras constantly follow the Kardashian clan, this is the first time the newest member of the family has been publicly unveiled. The photo shows a brown-haired baby reaching toward the camera.

West also discussed fatherhood and his relationship with Kardashian, calling her "my joy" during the season finale of Jenner's talk show.

