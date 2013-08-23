What happens next after the mayor leaves office?

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - Two candidates in a recall election to replace Mayor Bob Filner, who will officially leave office next Friday, have already filed their intentions to run, according to the City Clerk's Office.

Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher and Tobiah Pettus both ran last year in a campaign that Filner ultimately won.

Fletcher, now an executive at Qualcomm, gained nearly 24 percent of the vote in the June 2012 primary election, but that was not enough to make the runoff. He made a splash during the campaign when, after he failed to secure an endorsement by the Republican Party of San Diego County, he turned Independent. Later, he reregistered as a Democrat.

Pettus gained 0.71 percent of the primary votes.

Earlier Friday, City Attorney Jan Goldsmith said he did not plan to run for mayor in the special election. He was just reelected to his post in November.

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, who finished a distant fourth in last year's primary, has also indicated she will not run.

Ex-Councilman Carl DeMaio is expected to announce next week whether he will enter the race. He had been preparing for a congressional run against Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, next year.

A special election to replace Filner must be held within 90 days.

Among the other big names expected to run are Todd Gloria, council president who will also be interim mayor.

Councilman Kevin Faulconer, who is currently serving out his last four-year term.

And State Assembly Leader Toni Atkins, who spent a stint as acting mayor, and is also a former council member.