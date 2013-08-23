Police open cold case in the death of a South Bay man

ALPINE (CNS) - Authorities Friday renewed their search for the killer of a 20-year-old South Bay man gunned down in Alpine nearly eight years ago.

Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers called to the vicinity of eastbound Interstate 8 and Tavern Road about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2005, found Daniel Rodriguez lying on the roadside with a head wound, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Cold Case Team and Crime Stoppers.

Investigators initially thought Rodriguez either jumped from the Tavern Road overpass or was hit by a passing car. But after he was flown to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, it was discovered he had been shot. He died from his injuries three days later.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with Rodriguez's death.

The sheriff's Homicide Cold Case Team asked anyone with information to call Detective Will Altenhof at (858) 974-2374, or contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or via email at sdcrimestoppers.com.