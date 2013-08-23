Car crashes into salon, multiple people transported to hospital

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A BMW sedan crashed into a hair salon in an Oceanside shopping center Friday, leaving three people hospitalized.
The vehicle crashed for unknown reasons through the front of the building at 2216 El Camino Real and struck the back wall around 9:20 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Terry Collis of the Oceanside Fire Department.
Two people were pinned inside the crumpled car and had to be cut out of the wreckage, he said.
About 10 people were inside the salon when the crash occurred, Collis said.
One of the people injured in the crash was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla's trauma center, and the other two were taken by ambulance to Tri-City Medical Center, Collis said.
