Several acres charred in brush fire near MCAS Miramar

MIRAMAR (CNS) - A brush fire blackened about four acres on the east side of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar before being brought under control Friday afternoon.

Units from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to help the Miramar Fire Department gain control of the blaze, which was reported about 12:30 p.m. off Miramar Way near Kearny Villa Road, according to city fire officials.

No visibility restrictions or evacuation orders were issued, according to Miramar spokesman 1st Lt. Chad Hill.