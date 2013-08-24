Guilty verdict in San Diego officer's killing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego man who was one of three people charged in connection with the death of a police officer has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Alex Charfauros (char-FOR'-us) failed to warn police that there were people and guns hidden in his apartment, a fact that resulted in the death of Christopher Wilson in October 2010.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/189ypNS) reports the 29-year-old Charfauros faces multiple life terms in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 23.

Charfauros' roommate, Holim Lee, shot Wilson in the head when police kicked down the door of the room where Lee was hiding. Lee, a fugitive, and his girlfriend eventually killed themselves.

Court documents showed Lee and his girlfriend fired 10 bullets and officers fired 36 rounds.

