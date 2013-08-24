Japan beats Mexico 3-2 at LLWS

Tokyo, Japan, pitcher Seiya Nishino delivers against Tijuana, Mexico during the first inning of an International Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Takuma Gomi led off the top of the sixth inning with a tiebreaking home run, and Tokyo, Japan, beat Tijuana, Mexico, 3-2 on Saturday to win the international title at the Little League World Series.

Japan will play either Chula Vista, Calif., or Westport, Conn., in the World Series championship on Sunday. The U.S. title game was played later Saturday.

Japan and Mexico had faced off 14 times in World Series history, and Japan improved to 10-5 against its rival when Gomi homered over the wall in right-center field.

Traditional power Japan is in contention again to make that victory lap around Lamade Stadium. A year ago an all-star team from Tokyo won Japan's eighth Little League title and second in three seasons. Japan has appeared in the World Series finals five of the previous seven years.

