91-year-old beaten, robbed during walk in Kearny Mesa

KEARNY MESA (CNS) -A 91-year-old man who was out on a morning stroll Saturday on Kearny Mesa was attacked from behind, beaten and robbed, police said.

The attack occurred at 7:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Dellwood Street south of Balboa Avenue and west of Convoy Street, San Diego Police officer Frank Cali said.

"A 91-year-old Chinese man was taking his daily walk when a man came up from behind, pushed him to the ground, and hit him several times about the head and body," Cali said. "The suspect took the victim's wallet from his pants pocket and fled the scene."

Cali said the victim sustained cuts to his head and complained of back pain and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall with a bald or shaven head. He was wearing a light blue shirt and Jeans, Cali said.

San Diego Police Eastern Division was investigating the attack and robbery.