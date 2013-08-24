Suspect on the loose after attempted armed robbery

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Police Saturday were seeking a man who unsuccessfully tried to rob a CVS drug store at gunpoint Friday night.

The incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at 2510 El Camino Real, between Vista Way and Haymar Drive, Carlsbad Police Lt. Bruce May said.

"A store employee said a man in his 30s attempted to rob the pharmacy of prescription medication," May said. "The suspect raised his shirt and displayed a black handgun to the employee."

May said the suspect left fled the pharmacy without any medication.

No one in the store was injured.

The suspect was described as bald and wearing a dark jacket with a hood and dark blue pants. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, May said.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at (760) 931-2117.