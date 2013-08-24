Padres designate RHP Volquez for assignment

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres have designated Edinson Volquez for assignment and recalled fellow right-hander Brad Brach from Triple-A Tucson.

The moves were announced Saturday.

Volquez is 9-10 with a 6.01 ERA in 27 starts this season. He has struck out 116 and walked 69 in 142 1-3 innings.

The 30-year-old Volquez is 53-50 with a 4.77 ERA in 153 games — 149 starts, over nine seasons with Texas, Cincinnati and San Diego.

Brach, 27, is beginning his fourth stint with the Padres this season. In 25 relief appearances, he is 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA. Over 30 relief outings for Tucson, Brach was 3-3 with three saves and posted an ERA of 2.83.

In three seasons with the Padres, Brach is 3-6 with a 3.92 ERA.

