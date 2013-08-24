Man stabbed in head, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the head in San Diego's Teralta West neighborhood Saturday but he was expected to live despite having the knife still embedded in his head when police reached him.

The stabbing happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Marlborough Avenue, said San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick.

The victim had a knife sticking out of his head when police contacted him, Battrick said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but his injury was not life-threatening, he said.

The victim identified a man suspected of stabbing him and police arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Battrick said.