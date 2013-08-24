Who will be San Diego's new mayor?

After weeks of being dogged by allegations of sexual harassment, Bob Filner resigned Friday as mayor of San Diego, effective Aug. 30.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After weeks of intense pressure, San Diego Mayor Bob Filner finally agreed to step down. And as he steps down, San Diegans now have 90 days to figure out who they want to replace him.

One possibility, is the man who will serve as interim mayor until a special election takes place, City Council President Todd Gloria, who already has a to-do list drawn up.

"As the acting mayor it's my expectation to ask for a top down review of every department," Gloria said. "Make sure they're in compliance with all city rules and regulations... we're gonna break the log jam on public records, and we're gonna do what we can to bring the city together to start focusing on big projects."

But when asked if he plans to run for mayor, the democrat said he still wasn't sure.

"I'm speaking now with my friends and family to see where this path will lead," he said. "You know, a month ago I wouldn't have even thought this was even possible... and I'm not gonna make this decision lightly, and I'm gonna make it for the right reasons. I gotta do that in the next couple days and when I do, I'll let you know."

Carl DeMaio, who lost to Filner in last November's election, is also considering another try. In a press release he confirmed he has been talking with supporters and community leaders who have asked him to run.

"We're all focused on healing, coming together as a city and getting back to basic city business," DeMaio said.

Another council member considering a run is republican Kevin Faulconer.

"I've gotten that question a lot over the last few days, and it's something I'm going to consider very seriously," he said. "I've gotten a lot of feedback from friends and supporters, and I'll be making a decision in the coming days."

On Facebook, hundreds are calling on State Assembly Leader Toni Atkins to run. She had a stint as acting mayor.

So far, the only person to actually file the proper paperwork to run is former assemblyman Nathan Fletcher. He is a former republican who previously ran for mayor as an independent.

The now democrat did not return multiple requests for an interview.

A few other names being thrown around are former state senator Christine Kehoe and Ron Roberts, who's run for mayor several times.