Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a "distraught man armed with a knife," a department spokesman said Sunday.

The incident occurred at 5:44 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Charlotte Drive, Lt. Glenn Giannantonio of the Sheriff's Homicide Detail said.

"San Marcos deputies received a call from a relative of an emotionally disturbed person inside a residence who was acting strangely, and had reportedly been taking an excessive amount of medications and drinking alcohol throughout the day," Giannantonio said.

"When deputies arrived, they found the man armed with a knife inside the residence," he said. "One of the three deputies fired his duty pistol at the man, who was struck by the rounds."

Giannantonio said paramedics were called to the scene but lifesaving efforts failed and the man was pronounced dead on arrival after .

There were no injuries to deputies or witnesses, Giannantonio said.

Sheriff's Homicide Detail, San Marcos Station detectives and crime laboratory personnel were participating in the investigation.

Giannantonio asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200 after hours, or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.