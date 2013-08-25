Mexico beats Connecticut 15-14 in LLWS consolation

Tijuana, Mexico, pitcher Miguel Artalejo delivers against Westport, Conn. in the first inning of a consolation baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug, 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Montes, Ramon Mendoza, Saul Favela, and Miguel Artalejo hit home runs, and Tijuana, Mexico held off Westport, Conn., 15-14 Sunday in the consolation game of the Little League World Series.

Mexico's World Series run ended with a 3-2 loss to Japan for the international title on Saturday. But the final barrage of power hitting sent the Tijuana team home with something to smile about.

Chad Knight two home runs and drove in seven runs, Harry Azadian had a three-run homer, and Matt Brown and Matt Stone had solo shots for Connecticut, which lost 12-1 to Chula Vista, Calif., in the U.S. title game on Saturday,

Mexico won it with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, keyed by Artalejo's three-run homer. It was just enough because Knight hit a three-run shot with two outs in the top of the sixth.

