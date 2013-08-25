Samardzija goes 8 innings as Cubs beat Padres 3-2

Chicago Cubs' Darwin Barney, left, connects for a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jeff Samardzija pitched eight impressive innings and Darwin Barney homered and drove in two runs as the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Saturday night.

In his second straight solid outing, Samardzija (8-11) limited the damage to one run in the eighth inning when the Padres twice loaded the bases and cut the lead to one run.

Samardzija allowed two runs on seven hits. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

The light-hitting Barney, who had three hits, connected for a solo shot in the fifth inning and added a go-ahead RBI double in the Cubs' two-run seventh.

San Diego threatened in the eighth. Pinch-hitter Mark Kotsay led off with a walk and went to second on Will Venable's single. The Padres loaded the bases when Alexi Amarista's sacrifice bunt attempt hugged the third base line but stayed fair for a hit.

Yonder Alonso followed with a sacrifice fly. But Samardzija got rookie Jedd Gyorko on a fly out. After a passed ball, Samardzija intentionally walked Chase Headley to load the bases. He then struck out Logan Forsythe to end the inning.

Samardzija threw a six-hitter in his last start, an 11-1 win over Washington last Sunday.

Kevin Gregg pitched the ninth for his 26th save in 30 chances.

Eric Stults (8-11), winless in his last seven starts, gave up three runs on six hits in 6 1-3 innings. The lefty is 0-4 since his last win on July 14.

The Cubs went ahead 2-1 in the seventh after a leadoff walk to Darnell McDonald. With one out, Barney hit a ball into the left field corner. As McDonald rounded third, Forsythe took the relay throw on the grass just behind third base.

But Forsythe's throw sailed high into the stands behind home plate, allowing Barney to go to third. Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-out RBI single.

Barney homered with one out in the fifth inning, his seventh, to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. The ball just barely cleared the left field wall, landing in the first row.

Venable tied the score 1-all with his 19th home run in the sixth. Venable, who extended his career high with his homer, has hit safely in 19 of 20 games.

NOTES: Fourteen of Venable's 19 homers have come at pitching friendly Petco Park. . Stults was the first lefty starter the Cubs have faced in 16 games. . Barney's home run was Chicago's 400th extra-base hit this season. The Cubs have 403, tops in the NL . Padres OF-1B Kyle Blanks, on the DL since July 12 with left Achilles inflammation, will play in a rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Tucson . Cubs C Welington Castillo (sore rib) missed his third straight start but is expected back in the lineup on Sunday . Cubs LHP Chris Rusin (2-3, 3.08 ERA) faces Padres righty Andrew Cashner (8-8, 3.74) in Sunday's finale.

