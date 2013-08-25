Lawmakers aim to limit 'revenge porn' postings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are attempting to limit a distressing social media phenomenon known as "revenge porn," where spurned suitors post intimate photos of their ex-lovers on the Internet for all to see.

The state Assembly is set to debate a bill that would make such conduct punishable by up to a year in jail.

The bill by Republican Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres would make it a misdemeanor to post identifiable nude pictures of someone online without their permission. He says revenge porn has destroyed people's lives.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jerry Brown is considering separate legislation that would make it a crime to impersonate or bully a domestic violence victim online.

The measures are forcing lawmakers to consider where to draw the line between unfettered free speech and privacy rights.

