Crews put out duplex fire in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - One duplex unit was destroyed and the other damaged by a fire that displaced three residents and caused an estimated $350,000 in damage, firefighters said Sunday.

The fire was at about 7:20 p.m. at one of two adjoining homes on Coral Drive near Buena Hills Drive.

"When firefighters arrived, they attempted to advance two hose lines through the front door of the residence," Oceanside Fire Department battalion chief Bill Kogerman said. "With thick black smoke and extreme heat significantly slowing their progress, firefighters were ultimately forced to retreat and fight the fire from outside the structure."

Kogerman said firefighters cut holes in the roof to limit damage to the adjoining residence when the fire on the other side of the duplex spread to the attic and garages on both sides of the residence.

Oceanside Police Department assisted by evacuating adjacent homes.

A total of 35 firefighters from Oceanside, Vista and Carlsbad responded. The fire was declared under control in 50 minutes.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.