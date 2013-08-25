Man stabbed during attempted robbery in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - Two suspects who stabbed a man attempting to rob him while he was waiting for a ride were sought by police Sunday.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, La Mesa Police were called to the emergency room at Alvarado Hospital to investigate a stabbing associated with an earlier robbery attempt in the 7500 block of El Cajon Boulevard, La Mesa Police Chief Ed Aceves said.

"The victim reported he was waiting for a friend to give him a ride at 8:50 p.m. when he was approached by two suspects and a fight ensued over his property," Aceves said. "The victim fought back his attackers, and did not realize the suspects had stabbed him until after the altercation."

The victim, who was not identified, suffered two non-life threatening stab wounds to his thigh and stomach.

The victim lost no property in the robbery attempt.

The suspects were described by the victim as two black men, possibly of Somali descent. Both were in their late teens or early 20s. One was armed with a knife.

Both suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and blue Jeans. The victim said he saw the suspects fleeing east along El Cajon Boulevard.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at (619) 667-7516.