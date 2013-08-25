USS Pearl Harbor to return to San Diego Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The USS Pearl Harbor will return to its San Diego home port Monday after a 105-day deployment to the Pacific region.
The landing ship is completing Pacific Partnership 2013, the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet's annual humanitarian and civic assistance mission to Oceana-region nations.
During its recent deployment, the crew of more than 350 sailors supported non-governmental organizations completing projects in Papua New Guinea, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, the Solomon Islands and Tonga.
Medical and dental professionals examined more than 18,500 patients and engaged in hundreds of hours of knowledge exchanges with their host nation counterparts during the mission.
Veterinary volunteers also evaluated nearly 4,100 animals and performed 981 surgical procedures.
This year's mission was the eighth year for Pacific Partnership, which was born out of the devastation following the 2004 tsunami that swept through parts of Southeast Asia.
