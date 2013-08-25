Dunlap apparently wins Chargers' left tackle job

SAN DIEGO (AP) — King Dunlap appears to have won the starting job at left tackle for the San Diego Chargers.

It won't be official, though, until rookie coach Mike McCoy says so.

Dunlap started and played well in Saturday night's 24-7 victory at Arizona in the third exhibition game, the one usually considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Dunlap even came back after apparently spraining his right ankle.

On Sunday, asked if Dunlap won the starting job over Max Starks, McCoy said: "We'll announce the starters when we get there. We'll let you all know that when we do."

McCoy did say that Dunlap, signed as a free agent from Philadelphia, "did a nice job" in protecting Philip Rivers' blind side.

