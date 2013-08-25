Dunlap apparently wins Chargers' left tackle job

SAN DIEGO (AP) — King Dunlap appears to have won the starting job at left tackle for the San Diego Chargers.
It won't be official, though, until rookie coach Mike McCoy says so.
Dunlap started and played well in Saturday night's 24-7 victory at Arizona in the third exhibition game, the one usually considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season.
Dunlap even came back after apparently spraining his right ankle.
On Sunday, asked if Dunlap won the starting job over Max Starks, McCoy said: "We'll announce the starters when we get there. We'll let you all know that when we do."
McCoy did say that Dunlap, signed as a free agent from Philadelphia, "did a nice job" in protecting Philip Rivers' blind side.
___
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.