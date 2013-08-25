Employee dies in forklift accident

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - The driver of a forklift was killed when it toppled over onto him at a microbrewery in Escondido, police said Sunday.

The worker was killed Saturday at the Stone Brewing Co., 1999 Citracado Parkway in Escondido.

"A forklift fell over and landed on the driver," Escondido Police Lt. Al Owens said. "He was transported to Palomar Medical Center, where he later died."

The man's name was not immediately released.