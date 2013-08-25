Toni Atkins will not run for mayor of San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Toni Atkins will not run for mayor of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - She was one of the names mentioned as a potential mayoral candidate in the wake of Bob Filner's resignation.

Now, State Assembly Leader Toni Atkins has announced she is not running for mayor of San Diego.

In a statement, Atkins explained many people reached out to her in recent weeks, urging her to run. But after careful consideration, she decided not to be mayoral candidate.

Instead, she says, she will focus on representing the 78th Assembly District.

