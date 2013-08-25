Padres beat Cubs 3-2 in 15 innings

San Diego Padres' Ronny Cedeno scores as Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Kevin Gregg searches for the ball in the thirteenth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013, in San Diego. Cedeno scored from third on a wild pitch. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Hundley hit a game-ending RBI single in the 15th inning to lift the San Diego Padres to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Logan Forsythe set up the winning hit with a one-out single against Hector Rondon (2-1). He moved up on a groundout before Alexi Amarista was intentionally walked.

Hundley then lined a clean single into center field and Forsythe scored easily, giving San Diego its third win in the last four games. Dale Thayer (2-3) wiggled out of a jam in the top half to get the victory.

