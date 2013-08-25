High speed motorcycle chase on Interstate 805

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A motorcyclist is behind bars after leading CHP on a short but dangerous high speed chase on Interstate 805.

It started just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the southbound I-805 near University Avenue.

The CHP says the motorcyclist was going in excess of 100 miles per hour.

He eventually pulled over to right side of the freeway, where he was arrested by officers for evading. A female passenger was not arrested.

No one was hurt.