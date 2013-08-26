Flash flood watch for valley, mountain and desert areas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A flash flood watch was scheduled for most of San Diego County Monday, a day after a heavy rainstorm flooded several houses and blocked roadways in the Borrego Springs area.

All roadways into Borrego Springs were closed Monday morning because of flooding and rock slides caused by a heavy rainstorm on Sunday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Patrick Morrissey. The storm also flooded several houses in the De Anza community on the north side of Borrego Springs, he said in a statement.

The National Weather Service said the inclement weather was due to monsoonal moisture and moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ivo.

A flash flood watch issued for the mountains and deserts on Sunday will remain in effect through Monday evening. At 10 a.m., the watch was scheduled to extend to the valleys.

"Monsoonal moisture and moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ivo will continue to increase Monday and spread slightly farther west into portions of the inland valleys," according to an NWS statement. "Daytime heating will lead to thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and flash flooding, especially in mountains and deserts with isolated thunderstorms in the inland valleys.

"Heavy rainfall in burn areas of the past few years will likely lead to mud and debris flows near and below those burns areas," the NWS said.

The agency advised resident to have a plan of action ready to shelter in place or move to higher ground in the event they get caught up in a flash flood.

Road closures in the Borrego Springs area this morning included Montezuma Valley Road from Ranchita to Borrego Springs and state Route 78 at Scissors Crossing, which is east of San Felipe Road. The roadways were expected to remain closed until late Monday morning, Morrissey said.