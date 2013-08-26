Man killed in crash in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - An investigation was underway Monday into the death of a man in a solo-vehicle, alcohol-related crash in Valley Center.

The accident occurred outside 15900 Woods Valley Road about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt.

A 30-year-old man who lived in Escondido was driving his 1989 Toyota Tacoma westbound when he veered to the right, bounced off a tree and crashed head-on into a second tree, Bettencourt said in a statement. He died at the scene.

"It appears that alcohol played a factor in this collision," Bettencourt said.