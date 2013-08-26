Pa. girl to leave hospital after lung transplants

In this May 30, 2013 file photo provided by the Murnaghan family, Sarah Murnaghan, center, celebrates the 100th day of her stay in Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with her father, Fran, left, and mother, Janet.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spokeswoman for the family of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl recovering from two double lung transplants says the girl is expected to be released from the hospital this week.

Tracy Simon says a final decision hasn't been made on exactly when Sarah Murnaghan (MUR'-nuh-han) will leave Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Janet Murnaghan said Sunday that her daughter had been taken off oxygen, although she still gets support from a machine that helps her breathe, and has started to walk with the aid of a walker.

Sarah's case spurred a national debate over the process of getting transplanted organs.

The Newtown Square girl with end-stage cystic fibrosis received the transplants in June after a federal judge intervened in her parents' lawsuit challenging national transplant rules.

