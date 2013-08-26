What's ahead for the San Diego Padres

Saturday, May 19 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-05-19 16:19:51 GMT
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, betting odds are displayed on a board in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A new poll finds that half of Americans approve of legal sports bet...
A new poll finds half of Americans approve of legal sports betting.
A new poll finds half of Americans approve of legal sports betting.
Friday, May 18 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-05-18 22:25:18 GMT
USA Gymnastics has parted ways with senior vice president Rhonda Faehn, who has come under fire recently from former victims of a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison for abusing athletes.
USA Gymnastics has parted ways with senior vice president Rhonda Faehn, who has come under fire recently from former victims of a former national team doctor now serving decades in prison for abusing athletes.
Friday, May 18 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-05-18 21:25:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Grayson Allen, from Duke, listens to a question as he speaks with reporters at the NBA draft basketball combine Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Chicago.
Grayson Allen understands the concerns NBA teams might have about him after four polarizing seasons at Duke in which he attracted about as much attention for play that went over the line as he did for his...
Grayson Allen understands the concerns NBA teams might have about him after four polarizing seasons at Duke in which he attracted about as much attention for play that went over the line as he did for his accomplishments on the court.
Friday, May 18 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-18 21:24:59 GMT
(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore, left, drives around Los Angeles Sparks' Odyssey Sims during the first half of Game 5 of the WNBA Finals in Minneapolis. The two teams have developed quite ...
It's been a busy offseason in the WNBA since the Minnesota Lynx won the championship last year, beating Los Angeles in another thrilling final.
It's been a busy offseason in the WNBA since the Minnesota Lynx won the championship last year, beating Los Angeles in another thrilling final.
Friday, May 18 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-05-18 19:34:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Julia Chestnova). In this photo taken on Thursday, May 17, 2018, the new World Cup stadium Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia. Several of Russia’s 12 World Cup stadiums look set to be largely empty after the tournament. It’s a problem for Russ...
Several of Russia's 12 World Cup stadiums look set to be largely empty after the tournament.
Several of Russia's 12 World Cup stadiums look set to be largely empty after the tournament.